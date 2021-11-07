Man Group plc Purchases 35,906 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Man Group plc grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 583,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $26,485,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $26,077,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $25,581,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,477.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,929,000 after acquiring an additional 435,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

