MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,662 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $343.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.16. Waters Co. has a one year low of $217.67 and a one year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,260 shares of company stock worth $3,325,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.67.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

