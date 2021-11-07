Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Tetra Tech worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

In other news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $176.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.68 and a 200-day moving average of $137.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.50 and a 52 week high of $182.20.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

