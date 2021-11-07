13,081 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $68,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY stock opened at $187.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.56. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.83 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.07.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

