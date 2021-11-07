Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $267.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

