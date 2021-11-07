Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 100.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $64.81.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

