Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

In other news, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,653,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,690,204 shares of company stock worth $80,106,781 over the last three months. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AI stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

