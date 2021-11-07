Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 276,434 Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 276,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.96% of Co-Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

CODX opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of -3.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 65.33%. Research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Co-Diagnostics Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.