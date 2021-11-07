Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Medifast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MED has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MED stock opened at $222.19 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $154.89 and a one year high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.75.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.58%.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

