Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 9,763,243 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,763,243 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.65% of Vistra worth $327,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Vistra by 15.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 230,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its stake in Vistra by 25.4% during the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 6,168,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 459.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,766,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Vistra by 10.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,242,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 114,248 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.