Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $353.39 Million in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,961,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,388,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.33% of Bright Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHG. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $191,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $3,744,520,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

In other news, Director Adair Newhall bought 16,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 6,661 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,652.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 112,528 shares of company stock worth $1,073,076.

NYSE:BHG opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

