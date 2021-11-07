Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Stock Position Raised by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,553 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 6.02% of Ikena Oncology worth $29,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth $108,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IKNA opened at $13.63 on Friday. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IKNA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ikena Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ikena Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

