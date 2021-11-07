Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 833,076 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,127,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 833,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 8.06% of Kemper worth $378,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMPR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.18.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

