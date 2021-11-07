Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 46,464 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,464 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of Medpace worth $23,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $225.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.54 and a 1 year high of $229.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Medpace news, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $39,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,376,075.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,039,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,382,342.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,027 shares of company stock worth $9,182,437. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

