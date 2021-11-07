Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 1,935 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $24,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442,669 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 87.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,966,000 after acquiring an additional 264,455 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after buying an additional 183,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $424.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $425.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $324.34 and a 52-week high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.23.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

