Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $25,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $231.31 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $185.67 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.59.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

