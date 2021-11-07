Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $25,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $130,051,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,134,000 after acquiring an additional 286,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.21.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $375.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.06 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $426.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.18.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,439. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

