Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69,653 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of WestRock worth $26,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Truist started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

WRK stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.51. WestRock has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.