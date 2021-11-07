Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $29,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.87.

NYSE:MLM opened at $412.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.40. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.35 and a 12-month high of $422.61.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

