Paloma Partners Management Co Has $643,000 Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 242.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on OLED. Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.70.

OLED stock opened at $174.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.46. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $163.30 and a one year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.