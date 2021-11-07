Paloma Partners Management Co Has $681,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 25,169 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $551,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,099 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,979 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,210 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,009,000 after acquiring an additional 42,497 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $129.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.