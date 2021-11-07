Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 4,873 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Atkore were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Atkore by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Atkore by 59.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Atkore in the second quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

ATKR stock opened at $104.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.37 and its 200 day moving average is $82.63. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $104.49.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.