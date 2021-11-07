Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $699,000 Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $58.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average is $55.13.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.