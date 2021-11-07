Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,458 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 115.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 90,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 48,401 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 62.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $144.44.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

