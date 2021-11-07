1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $480,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $36.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.