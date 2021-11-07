1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 399,714 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 399,714 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.80.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $391.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.98 and a 52 week high of $396.97.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

