95,532 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 95,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 459,087 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DD opened at $80.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

