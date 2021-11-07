Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWL. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 371.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 40,676 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 130.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 86,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 48,843 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter worth $160,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter worth $712,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $50.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.