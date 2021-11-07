Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 261.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $42.40 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.07.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

