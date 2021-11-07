Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 40,003 Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 34,701 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

