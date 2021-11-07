Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.54.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $168.21 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $176.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

