UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,079 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of LHC Group worth $22,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter worth $134,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 154.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in LHC Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LHC Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.73.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.17 and its 200 day moving average is $187.35. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

