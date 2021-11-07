Zimmer Partners LP Makes New $46.94 Million Investment in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,526,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,938,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,662,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,428,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,751,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

FTCI opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

