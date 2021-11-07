Bornite Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 125,000 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $6,636,000. Southwest Airlines makes up 3.0% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,044.60 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

