Zimmer Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Zimmer Partners LP lessened its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 287,500 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.10% of Atmos Energy worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.17.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

