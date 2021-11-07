black and white Capital LP Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

black and white Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 78,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,017,000. DoorDash accounts for approximately 1.4% of black and white Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 638.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 130.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 20.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $198.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.32 and a 200-day moving average of $178.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.65.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total value of $14,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.