Zimmer Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Zimmer Partners LP trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,237,405 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $19,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 182.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

NYSE:ETR opened at $104.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.94. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 61.39%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

