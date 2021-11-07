Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Sold by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 152,688 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.33% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $29,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.14. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.77%.

PSXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

