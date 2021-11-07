Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health comprises 1.7% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $22.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $906.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.56. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

