Zebra Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Patrick Industries accounts for 1.2% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Patrick Industries worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,706,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $874,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,303,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,510. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.