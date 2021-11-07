Zebra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Forestar Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,993 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 101,160.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 114.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,609 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $962,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

FOR stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

