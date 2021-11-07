Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. NBF cut shares of Golden Star Resources to a “tender” rating and set a C$4.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

GSC stock opened at C$4.61 on Tuesday. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of C$2.58 and a one year high of C$5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$533.49 million and a PE ratio of -46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.52.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

