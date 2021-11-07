Oasis Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $291.52 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $291.52 million and $34.45 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

