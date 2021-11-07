Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $9.21 Million Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 110,799 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Chegg as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 400.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHGG opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $74.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

