Brokerages Set Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) PT at $25.64

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

SWCH opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $2,414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,553.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock valued at $39,805,213. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch by 371.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Switch by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

