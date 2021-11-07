Delek US (NYSE:DK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Delek US (NYSE:DK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS.

DK opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58. Delek US has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delek US stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 660.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Delek US worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

