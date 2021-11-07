Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 456,072 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 456,072 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $11.98 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.32.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

