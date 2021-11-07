43,327 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,095,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Hubbell as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 542.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after buying an additional 2,046,317 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Hubbell by 21.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after purchasing an additional 353,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,777,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,145,000 after buying an additional 69,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,645,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,529,000 after purchasing an additional 56,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $205.67 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.07 and a 12-month high of $209.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.98 and its 200-day moving average is $192.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

