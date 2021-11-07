Financial Contrast: CVD Equipment (CVV) vs. Its Rivals

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ: CVV) is one of 34 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CVD Equipment to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

CVD Equipment has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVD Equipment’s peers have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CVD Equipment and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A CVD Equipment Competitors 270 1022 1550 36 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 7.62%. Given CVD Equipment’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CVD Equipment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVD Equipment and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment $16.92 million -$6.07 million -4.89 CVD Equipment Competitors $2.74 billion $335.08 million 23.56

CVD Equipment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CVD Equipment. CVD Equipment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CVD Equipment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment -45.55% -12.09% -7.35% CVD Equipment Competitors -2.66% -1.25% 2.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of CVD Equipment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of CVD Equipment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CVD Equipment peers beat CVD Equipment on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate. The Chemical Vapor Deposition segment is utilized for chemical Vapor deposition equipment manufacturing. The Stainless Design Concepts segment includes ultra-high purity manufacturing division in Saugerties, New York for gas control systems. The Materials segment offers material coatings for aerospace, medical, electronic, and other application. The Corporate segment refers to the firm’s administration activities. Its services include anti-corrosion, application lab, collaboration, customer support, printed electronics, fabricated quartzware, and process software. The firm serves the aerospace, glass coatings, medical, military, nanomaterials, optoelectronics, semiconductor, and solar photovoltaics markets. The company was founded by Leonard A. Rosenbaum on October 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, NY.

