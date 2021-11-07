Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $757,000 Investment in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northeast Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 165.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 82.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

NBN stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.61. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

